It is childish – Arnold Asamoah-Baidoo hits hard at Medikal over stunts he is using to hype his upcoming Indigo O2 concert

Ghanaian entertainment pundit Arnold Asamoah-Baidoo has jabbed award-winning rapper Medikal, criticizing the unnecessary stunts he is employing to promote his upcoming London concert at the Indigo O2 on May 3, 2024.

Arnold made these remarks during his appearance on UTV’s United Showbiz show on Saturday, April 6, 2024.



Expressing his disappointment, the award-winning pundit pointed out that Medikal, as one of the leading figures in the Ghanaian music scene, has outgrown the need for such unnecessary attention-grabbing tactics.



He emphasized that Medikal’s stature in the industry should suffice to draw crowds to his concert without the need for sensationalist measures.



He stressed the importance of proper promotion, stating that a well-executed marketing campaign would ensure a successful turnout at the concert, taking into account the fact that auditorium has a 2800 standing capacity and 1800 sitting capacity.

In the last few weeks, Medikal has made a lot of public spats on various personal issues, including a confrontation with former AMG family member Showboy, which nearly escalated into physical violence.



The “Ronaldo” crooner also disassociated himself from the AMG Business family and has threatened that he was going to physically hurt anyone who would attribute him to the group.



Additionally, Medikal made an announcement of his separation from his wife, actress and entrepreneur Fella Makafui and clarified that they are now co-parents to their daughter, Island Frimpong.



