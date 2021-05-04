‘It is fake’ – Chris Attoh denies secret wedding

Ghanaian actor, Chris Attoh

Ghanaian actor, Chris Attoh, has debunked claims of secretly tying the knot with Nigerian actress and investor, Chinecherem Eze.

There has been news about the actor taking a third wife barely two years of the death of his second wife, Bettie Jennifer, who was murdered in the United States in May 2019.



The actor was previously married to Nigerian actress, Damilola Adegbite. The couple had a son together, however, his first marriage to Damilola collapsed after two years.



A video that was making rounds on social media captured the actor proposing to the actress.



It was also alleged that the traditional marriage between him and Chinecherem took place in Nsukka, Enugu State on Saturday, May 1, 2021, without them being physically present.



When news broke of Chris’s supposed third marriage to Chinecherem Eze, some Industry players who wonder why they weren’t invited reached out to him but he described it as “fake news” urging his fans and followers to disregard the rumour.

In one of his response to popular Ghanaian Photographers, Twinsdontbeg, he wrote: “Oh b, u know if it was true u would be covering it, it’s fake news bro I tire sef.”



He wrote in another: “Ha haaa bro, fake news!”



See his replies below:







