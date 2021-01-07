1
It is not nice to send someone for a lady's contact - Lydia Forson advises

Lydia Forson Bored Ghanaian actress, Lydia Forson

Thu, 7 Jan 2021 Source: Zionfelix

Ghanaian actress, Lydia Forson is not happy about how some men behave when they want her number.

In a video sighted by Zionfelix.net, Lydia Forson said it’s not courteous for a man to sit in his car send someone to take the number of a woman.

She stated that it will be appropriate if they walk to the woman and talk to her.

Lydia Forson recounted how she ignored men who call her from a distance when she was even in JSS (JHS).

She captioned the video: “I’m somebody oooo yoooo…but honestly it’s not nice to just send someone for a lady/gentleman’s number. We should all know that with the world today we can’t just trust a stranger like that. I love meeting people but let’s all be respectful about it...”

