It is pure stupidity to beg for money – Ayigbe Edem fires lazy beggars

Ghanaian musician Ayigbe Edem

It has become a habit to see a lot of people begging for money on social media especially under posts from celebrities. As disgusting as it has become, some of these beggars think they can do certain types of job but would rather take to begging.

The situation is getting some traction as Ghanaian musician and president of Gbevu nation, Edem Denning Hotor, popularly known as Ayigbe Edem, has lashed out at those who have adopted that approach and think that some jobs are too low for them to do to earn the money they beg for.



The rapper took to his Twitter handle to call out the trend telling those who engage in the act that they should be ashamed of themselves.



The “Egboame” rapper believes that it is “pure stupidity” for one to think it is okay for him to beg rather than do some menial jobs to earn the money they ask for genuinely.

Ayigbe Edem advised his followers to shun the act and be proud of their hustle so far as it puts food on their table.



