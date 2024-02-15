It is spiritual, God sends me love songs every time - Kurl Songx

Kurl Songx

Source: GNA

Sensational vocalist Kurl Songx says that most of his songs are spiritually inclined, as they are often revealed to him by God through dreams and meditations.

The music sensation recently released another love song titled "911," featuring Ko-jo Cue, which is making waves across various social media platforms.



According to the "Jennifer Lomotey" hitmaker, his style of music has always been inspired by some kind of spirituality that often provides him with the content of every song.



"I believe in the existence of supreme power, and most often I rely on the Supreme Being for my music content so as to get lyrics that are valuable and fans can connect easily.



"My songs are very spiritual, and I believe they do heal people out there who listen to them. I want to say a big thank you to all who supported my career, especially the Highly Spiritual Music label, who have been part of this success story," he said.



Kurl Songx also added that his journey in the music industry has been tough, but he was delighted with his comeback as he seeks to make fans happy again.

"Music is my life, and this is the talent that God gave me. I will continue to give my fans the best hooks and lyrics, and this year they should expect more big projects," he said.



Kurl Songx's new single is available across various streaming platforms.



Song is below



