It is unfair to compare the Grammy ceremonies to events organized in Ghana - Edem

Ghanaian rapper, Edem

Ghanaian rapper Edem has described it as unjust to compare the event organization process of the Grammys to any event organized in Ghana.

Speaking in an interview with MX24, Edem recounted his experience at the 65th Grammy Awards ceremony in Los Angeles in 2023. He cited the attention to detail in terms of timing and order that he had observed at the event, labelling it as “amazing”.



"The Grammy was an amazing experience. My observations, time, order, ambiance, appearance, and the fact that you are highly regarded as a star. Once you meet the requirements that show that you are a star, you're highly regarded.



"Once you are given all the requirements, your ticket shows that your personality, you are highly regarded. The doors you go through are not what regular people go through. And so, it was an amazing experience. The show started around 11:00 a.m. And closed at 08:00 p.m." he recalled.



Edem, however, claimed that any attempt to make any comparisons between the Grammy award ceremony and other shows held in Ghana would be “unfair”. According to him, organizers have decades of experience as well as access to more resources which gives them an edge over Ghana.



He further cited it as a reason why artistes in Ghana should not also be compared to other countries as the factors surrounding the successes of both groups are different.



“No, we cannot do that because this thing has been done for over 50 years and more, and they have more resources. And that's probably the reason why people shouldn't also compare Ghanaian artistes to others,” he said.

Edem's comments join the long-standing debate over the growth and success of the music industry as well as its performance as compared to that of other countries including Nigeria.



While many have blamed artistes for their carefree nature when it comes to their craft. Others have called for an end to unnecessary comparisons between artistes in Ghana.



ID/BB







Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.