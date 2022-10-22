9
'It makes no sense that Ofori-Atta is still the Finance Minister' - Lydia Forson

Lydia Forson 47dbd.png Actress, Lydia Forson

Sat, 22 Oct 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Following the resignation of the UK's Prime Minster, Liz Truss, Ghanaian Actress and Social Critic, Lydia Forson, has questioned the rationale behind Ken Ofori-Atta's decision to stay in office as the Minister of Finance.

According to her, Ghanaians have lost confidence in Ken Ofori-Atta as the Minister of Finance due to the economic downturn currently being faced by Ghanaians.

In a tweet sighted by GhanaWeb, she said, "It makes absolutely no sense that Ken Ofori-Atta is still the finance minister, how? He's lost the confidence of the people!"

Lydia Forson enunciated that, though resignation may not solve the current economic crisis which has seen a rampant fall of the cedi against major trading currencies, especially the US dollar, citizens' morale will be heightened should the minister resign.

"The resignation/firing of the finance minister may not completely boost our economy, but it just may boost our morale", she maintained

"How don't you understand that how the people feel about their leaders play into how well the country does, how?" she quizzed.

Ken Ofori Atta has come under severe criticism and backlash from Ghanaians following continuous hikes in goods, and services, increase in petroleum products, free fall of the cedi, among others.





