It’s a blatant lie! – MTN reacts to Salma’s ‘missing money from MoMo wallet’ claim

MTN Ghana is demanding an apology from Salma Mumin over an Instagram post

Telecommunication giants MTN have denied claims by Ghanaian actress Salma Mumin that the company is complicit in the mysterious disappearance of her GH¢10,000 from her business mobile money account.

The actress had earlier this week accused the mobile network provider of ‘stealing her money’, a claim the company has vehemently denied.



The telecommunication network in a rejoinder to the accusations has given Salma Mumin a 24-hour ultimatum to officially apologise over her attempt to drag the company's name into disrepute with a post that said: "MTN is not safe".



In a post sighted by GhanaWeb.com on the official Facebook page of MTN-Ghana, the company stated that they will be compelled to take legal actions against her if she doesn’t come out to retract her claim that suggested that MTN had stolen her money.



“We wish to state categorically and for the records that the claim made in the post are false and misleading to the public and the poster’s Instagram followers. As @Salmamumin is very much aware, the said amount was not in her MoMo Merchant Wallet and no money has been taken from her MoMo Merchant Wallet as claimed,” parts of the statement read.

Salma has, however, pulled down the post on her Instagram page.



See the post below



