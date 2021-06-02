It’s absurd to fake a lifestyle you’re not living – Annica Nsiah-Apau

Annica Nsiah-Apau, wife of Ghanaian musician, Okyeame Kwame

Annica Nsiah-Apau, wife of celebrated Ghanaian musician, Okyeame Kwame has described her husband as being outside of the perception that entertainers cannot be family men.

According to her, Okyeame Kwame has always truly being a family man and although their family is not a perfect one, their life as displayed in pictures and videos on social media is nothing far from the truth.



“When I gave birth to my son, Okyeame Kwame started posting occasionally and it became a regular thing. I started getting lots of direct messages from Facebook users back then asking if our family and marriage was that fun,” she stated.



Annica shared that the constant questions got her calling these people to find out why they kept asking her such questions and doubting her family’s genuine happiness. It was after these enquiries she realized their questions were in order. “People faced so many problems in their marriages and relationships and others said they had never experienced happiness in their relationships and kept wondering if what we had was true.”

Speaking to Y107.9FM’s Brown Berry on the Ryse N Shyne show, Annica said, “It is okay for you not to air your dirty laundry publicly but it is totally absurd to fake a lifestyle you’re not living in public.”



The couple who were flooded with such similar questions decided to answer these questions by chronicling their experiences, love journey and proffering solutions to some marital and relationship issues in a book titled, ‘Love Locked Down