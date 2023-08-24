'It's all God' - Funke Akindele says as she marks 46th birthday

Nigerian actress, Funke Akindele

Nollywood actress cum politician, Funke Akindele, cannot hide her excitement as she marks her birthday today, August 24.

The actress who turned 46 today, took to her social media to express her gratitude to God for how far he has brought her.



Funke stated that she won't be able to thank God enough for guiding her through the bad and good times.



Adding some humor to the post, she shared a video of herself rigorously dancing amidst massive reactions from her followers.



She wrote: "I can’t begin to express how grateful I am to God for being with me throughout my journey so far. From the very beginning - “I need to Know” to Old Nollywood and to now. I’m grateful for the bad times, the good times and the great times. It can only be God. Oh and yeah… I won’t be Funke Akindele if I don’t do a dance video especially on my birthday … would I???"



chachaekefaani: "Happy birthday Mami"

ifeemitola: "Wow! The first outfit reminds me of the days of “I need to know” series. My goodness Good old days"



folagade_banks: "see me smiling anyhow I just travelled 23years ago and back in just 1 video Lafunky you too much!!!and you already why i love you so much Forever Entertaining Thank you for giving us a video was really anticipating it o"



liquorose: "Happy birthday ma more blessings"



nkechiblessingsunday: "Happy birthday ma’am"



iamitom: "I love you Queen happy birthday"



