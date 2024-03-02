'It's already working' - Nana Aba Anamoah reponds to artiste who says he would use 'for girls' on her

Nana Aba and Nanky

Media personality Nana Aba Anamoah has responded to claims made by up-and-coming Afrobeats artiste, Nanky that he would use love charms, popularly known as “for girls,” on her if he gets the opportunity.

Nanky, known in real life as Haruna Buhari, revealed this in a live studio discussion on Accra 100.5 FM to show host Nana Romeo on March 1, 2024.



He said he had not seen or used love potions but had only heard stories about them. He added that if he got access to such a charm, he would use it on one particular woman.



“I don't know about a particular medicine that can make a lady attracted to you. We’ve only heard stories; there’s one particular woman for whom, if such a medicine exists and I get the opportunity, I would use it on her," he said.



When pushed, he revealed that his victim would be popular media personality Nana Aba Anamoah.



Nanky explained his stance, stating that he was attracted to older women and almost got into trouble for his preferences when he was younger.



“Growing up, girls liked me because of my looks and my cool nature, people even thought I was using ‘for girls’ on them, but I was just being myself.

“But I noticed that I was getting more and more attracted to older women. Even my mom realised this and warned me against having anything to do with them because most of them were married,” he said.



In reply to a clip of the exchange shared on Instagram, Nana Aba Anamoah playfully responded, saying that the charm was already working and warning all girls to stay away from Nanky



“Kindly tell Nanky to expect me at his house this weekend. All the girls should stay away from my #forgirlsman. The aduro is already working,” she posted hilariously.



ID/GA



