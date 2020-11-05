It's an honour to look like Mercy Asiedu - Sista Afia tells Efia Odo

Songstress Sister Afia has responded to the shades thrown at her by actress Efia Odo that she resembles veteran actress, Mercy Asiedu.

Sister Afia and Efia Odo who have a long-standing ‘beef’ have been at each other's throat on social media for some time now.



The beef was rekindled when Efia Odo compared Sista Afia to a funny photo of actress Mercy Asiedu when Base Africa TV asked for wrong descriptions only to the said photo.



The tweet from Efia Odo seemed to have angered Sister Afia who also fired some shots at the actress.



However, reacting to it in an interview with Accra-based Okay FM, the singer stated that she is happy to resemble the veteran Ghanaian actress.



“I felt like Efia Odo was being shady with the tweet to me by using somebody else and it was very disrespectful. The woman she used to shade me is a legend in the industry and I even feel honoured to look like her.

“I and you have a problem and we can’t solve it ourselves without bringing in a third-party. Don’t involve someone's body who can even give birth to you but when you bring somebody else in the fight then I will come for you.”



She added that her problem with Efia Odo has nothing to do with a man.



“It has nothing to do with a man because I won’t fight over a man with Efia Odo of all people,” She told show host Abeiku Santana.



