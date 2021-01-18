It’s an insult to say I don’t pay presenters and DJs – Celestine Donkor

Gospel musician, Celestine Donkor

Gospel musician, Celestine Donkor, has said she finds it insulting that someone would say she does not pay radio presenters and Disc Jockeys (DJs) to promote her music.

She said she has a hardworking team that handles her brand and that the team is good enough to do all that is required to make her music sell.



Her comments were on the back of an encounter she had with radio presenter, Andy Dosty on social media weeks after she released her “Thank You” song.



She had posted on Facebook that some Christian media companies refused to play the song because she collaborated with Efya and Akwaboah Jr, artistes known to be secular musicians. Andy Dosty disagreed with her on the post and suggested her music was not being played because she does not pay.

But reacting to Andy Dosty’s comments on Onua 95.1 FM’s entertainment talk show, Anigye Mmre, Celestine said the comments are not in good taste.



“Andy Dosty is not part of my team, Celestine Donkor’s brand is one of the brands in Ghana that has a solid management team,” she said.



“The calibre of people in my management team he [Andy Dosty] is not even part of them, so for him say I don’t pay it’s an insult,” she added.