It's better to have Kings than to be a King alone - Epixode

Epixode shares what he does on the side of music

Theophilus Nii Arday Otoo, known in showbiz circles as Epixode, has said he believes in raising artistes to be like him or better.

Speaking with GhanaWeb’s Doreen Abanema Abayaa on Vogue, the ‘Atia’ artiste disclosed that he had dedicated some time in his tight schedule to helping underground artistes with talents.



“I am moving beyond my creative side where I want to help some artistes. That is building me as a director and as a videographer. I have been trying to shoot videos for upcoming artistes called Sir Ray. He is a new talent from Dansoman," he said.



“I did for Sean Taylor. It's just me trying to branch into different things in the same music space. I believe that moving forward you need to build an empire. You understand. It will be nice to have Kings rather than to be a King alone, because then what legacy do we leave behind?” he said



According to Epixode, he wants to leave a legacy that will live on even after he has died.



“If I am no more, I should have young artistes take my place and then be grateful for whatever we have done, I am just not being a selfish artiste. I am trying to share with these upcoming artistes,” he added.

Epixode also divulged how he finds these artistes.



According to him, he connects with these talents via social media and takes them under his wing.



“I think I am one of the artiste who hits up any artiste. These artistes that I spoke about, I don't know them from anywhere, I hear their songs, I reach out to them and do something to help and I shoot the videos for them for free without any costs.



“When I chance on new artistes, if I can’t even help, I try to get the person close. Maybe that chance alone can motivate them. You know what I mean. We just pray for life and strength,” he disclosed.













ADA/ESA