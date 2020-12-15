It’s difficult to be married to a man in the showbiz industry – Zapp Mallet

Ghanaian music producer and songwriter Emmanuel Mallet, popularly known as Zapp Mallet has said it is very difficult for a married man to be in the show business looking at the constraint it brings with regards to managing the family.

According to Uncle Zapp as he is affectionately called, married men in the showbiz industry find it very difficult especially when their wives do not understand the job and its shortcomings.



“Being a married man at the same time in the show business is a hard thing especially. The woman should understand you. The woman would have to understand you but if it doesn’t happen that way, it becomes a big hustle," Zapp Mallet said this in an interview with Pure FM Kumasi monitored by MyNewsGH.com.



“However, if you have a woman who understands your job, then you are lucky," he added.

Zapp Mallet asserted that what makes it difficult for women to understand their men in the showbiz is the fact that, at the state in one’s life, all crop of people would like to associate themselves with you, making it difficult to have much time with your family.



“In that state of your life, everybody would like to have something from you, if not the fans, it’s an artiste, if not an artiste then it obviously an executive producer”, Zapp Mallet told Hammer Nti the host of the show Hammer Time.



Zapp Mallet has been married for 27 years now.