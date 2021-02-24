It’s enough - Clemento Suarez advises Guru to cease fire with Kuami Eugene

Comedian, Clemento Suarez

Ghanaian comedian, Clemento Suarez has given a piece of advice to Guru.

The ‘Lapaz Toyota’ composer explained in an interview with ZionFelix that Kuami’s loose talk has portrayed his mother as a prostitute.



According to him, his statement that about eight (8) men have claimed to his biological father has created such an impression about his mother.



After a snippet of Guru’s assertion was posted on Instagram, Clemento commented on Zionfelix.net’s post that he should cease-fire.

“Yo yo to Guru it’s enough man,” Clemento Suarez replied.



However, Guru was resolute that Kuami Eugene’s loose talk is causing him a lot.