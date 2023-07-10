‘It’s foreplay in lovemaking’ – Lutterodt defends Sarkodie’s ‘slut-shaming’ lyrics

Cyril George Carstensen Lutterodt

Cyril George Carstensen Lutterodt, widely known as Counselor Lutterodt has vehemently defended Sarkodie’s lyrics on ‘Try Me’, stressing the musician was charitable, contrary to suggestions he goofed with his ‘slut-shaming’ lyrics.

Without mincing words on UTV’s United Showbiz monitored by GhanaWeb, Lutterodt said calls for Sarkodie to apologise were unwarranted because the rapper actually was measured in his response.



“Did anyone ask for retraction from Yvonne Nelson?” he asked. “You write a book and title a whole chapter ‘Abortion’, not for medical reference but to degrade a product and disgrace somebody. You write about him and Sarkodie gives a more polite response; the lyrical content is so polite, and you want an apology?”



He referred to the line ‘all the d*cks you’ve sucked’ as “a foreplay in lovemaking” and could not fathom why people would fault Sarkodie as though the rapper whose brand was tainted in Yvonne Nelson’s memoir does not matter.



“Apology for what? For responding politely or for not coming hard?” he asked. "He should be planning to come harder than this in case Yvonne responds."



In the last couple of days, Yvonne Nelson and rapper Sarkodie have dominated headlines following the memoir the actress published. Among others, Yvonne mentioned that Sarkodie impregnated her in 2010 and refused to accept responsibility; rather, he drove her to have an abortion.



The rapper has also reacted with a song titled ‘Try Me’, stressing he was not ready to have a child at the time but told Yvonne to keep it. Regardless, Yvonne, according to Sarkodie, said she was in school and wanted to focus on education.

What did Sarkodie say in the song?



Among others, Sarkodie indicated that Yvonne Nelson had multiple partners hence if she decided to tell the story of how their encounter in 2010 unfolded, she should have told the honest truth.



“You can’t just play victim and paint a picture that she was just looking for love” from all her previous amorous relationships, part of the lyrics went.



“I’m not gonna sit here and lie, we had a thing. First, I thought you were cool till I had a hint,” he sang in English before stating in Twi that he thought he had gotten a good girl only to realise there were others in the queue after him.



The chorus to the song is translated thus: “If you don’t love me, leave me. Why are you pestering me? What is meant for me you have gone to give to Kwame. I have become teary.



“If you don’t love me, leave me let me be. Someone else is longing to be with me, when you were leaving me, you failed to notify me. Baby girl don’t try me.”

On Yvonne’s claim that Sarkodie could not wait for her to get rid of the pregnancy, the rapper said he did not ask Yvonne Nelson to abort the baby, it was her sole decision. According to him, he asked her to keep the baby but she chose her education above the baby.



Also, he asked his doctor to examine her but Yvonne refused the offer and opted for an abortion doctor prescribed by her friend.



He added that Yvonne recently tried to get them to talk about the episode but he turned down her terms.



