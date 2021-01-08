It’s fulfilling to mount stage again after so many years to minister – Bernice Offei

Veteran gospel minstrel, Bernice Offei

Veteran gospel minstrel, Bernice Offei has said it is gratifying to be given the privilege to mount the stage again to minister after so many years.

Giving testimony about the 2020 Women In Worship-Alpha & Omega edition, the 2009 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards’ Best Female Vocal Performance and Songwriter of the Year described the honour as a wonderful experience.



“It’s fulfilling to mount the stage again after so many years to minister.” Bernice Offei shows appreciation to Genet Services, organizers of Women In Worship.



The veteran gospel artiste who for many years has not graced any big outdoor gospel event was thankful to Women In Worship for the honour.



Known for her soul-touching songs, the gospel artiste who is also Banker by profession made a profound statement urging Genet Services to continue with their good plans of giving platforms to the veteran gospel acts who for many years have not been featured on any event.



“The Women In Worship-Alpha & Omega edition was a wonderful experience. I asked myself what did I do to merit this call from the organizers to be featured on the Women in Worship 2020 edition. I asked other colleague veteran gospel musicians what they were also told and I realised that this honour to be on the stage again was coming from someone’s heart.” Bernice Offei said at the Dinner Night with the Legends

According to her, there are so many ways the devil will fight this great vision of honouring female veteran musicians but urged the organizers to stay focus knowing that it is God who placed this project on their heart to do.



“For someone who is a businesswoman to spend her money in this way organizing a show for veteran gospel artistes and honouring them as well blew my mind. God richly bless the organizers of Women In Worship and I know God will replace all that the organizers have lost putting up such an event.



“When someone is doing something like this for God the devil finds a way to frustrate you and make you regret what you’re doing. Just know that it is the devil who is trying to play tricks,” she added.



Organizers of the all-female minstrels night of worship experience, Women In Worship on January 7, held a Dinner Night for the legends to climax the 2020 edition.



Young gospel female acts such as Jayana, Selassie Brown, Ruth Adjei, others dined and ministered with the gospel female legends on the same stage.

It was a fulfilling night for the young artistes as they were advised to allow the Holy the Spirit take centre stage of their gospel ministry.



On the night, the female gospel legends laid hands on the young female gospel artistes to bless them to also take up the mantle and continue with the task ahead.



The 2020 edition of the Women In Worship event witnessed eleven (11) legends on stage ministering back to back hit songs inspired by the Holy Spirit.



The list included Bernice Office, Abaawa Connie, Rev Esther Nyamekye, Helena Rhabbles, Amy Newman, Stella Aba Seal, Hannah Marfo, Mary Ghansah, Diana Hopeson, Tiwaa of Yaw Sarpong fame and the evergreen duo Tagoe Sisters.



CEO of Genet Services and the curator of Women In Worship, Mrs Georgina Emmanuella Nettey at the Dinner Night with the female gospel legends disclosed that the ‘Alpha & Omega’ edition of the worship experience seeks to celebrate the hard work of Gospel Minstrels who have obliged the gospel industry and ministry with dignified music and Christian morals over the decades; Dubbing it “Honouring and Timeless Experience”.