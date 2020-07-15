It's just a party - Menaye on why she chose not to have a white wedding with Sulley

Click to read all about coronavirus →
Menaye Donkor has disclosed why she didn't hold a white wedding with Sulley Ali Muntari her husband.
According to one-time model and now an entrepreneur, she sees white-wedding as just a party which does not add anything to the union of two people especially when there is a legal document that supports the marriage.
Talking about her marriage to the former Black Stars player, she said: "We had a traditional wedding ceremony and that was what my Dad wanted which is the normal way so Sulley’s family respected that".
She continued that "I think (white wedding) is just a party and not a wedding because if you have already registered your marriage, legally you are his wife. It is just a party and we have parties every day".
The 35-year-old former beauty Queen has been married to the footballer for about a decade now and they have a son together.
Disclaimer
GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.
Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.
- Arsenal need to sign Thomas Partey to start competing again - Kevin Campbell
- Kanoute reveals Thomas Partey is Africa’s most outstanding player in La Liga
- FC Porto sign striker Kelvin Owusu Boateng
- Southampton to complete paper work for Mohammed Salisu's signing
- Thomas Partey set to snub Arsenal by signing bumper deal at Atletico Madrid
- Read all related articles