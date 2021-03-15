It’s necessary to change your appearance – Kumchacha

Prophet Kumchacha, founder and leader of Heaven’s Gate Ministries

Renowned Ghanaian preacher, Nicholas Osei aka Prophet Kumchacha has revealed the inspiration behind his new look.

The leader of Heaven’s Gate Ministry in a video sighted by Zionfelix.net had an unusual haircut.



Prophet Kumchacha rocked a bald haircut in this video.



When he was asked about what informed his decision, he started laughing.



Answering the question, Prophet stated that it is necessary for people to change their appearance.

He confirmed that this will be his new look henceforth.



Watch the video below:



