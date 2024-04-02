'It's not a bad thing if your partner asks for a DNA test' - Socialite

Popular socialite cum Big Brother Naija star, Doyin

Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Doyin, has described the act of asking one's partner for a DNA test as painful but reasonable.

There have been debates online following the rise in paternity fraud in recent times.



However, sharing her observations on the trend, Doyin established that men have the absolute right to ask their partners for a DNA test.



According to the reality TV star, men should be presented with a choice to father a child that is theirs or not.

Doyin therefore, asked women not to get upset whenever they are asked to prove the paternity of their children.



She wrote: “It’s not a bad thing for your partner to request for DNA test. If he wants to take care of a child that isn’t his, let it be his decision to do that intentionally not because he thinks he’s the father.



"The rate of paternity fraud is too high for you to think emotionally if your partner asks for a DNA test. It’s a painful request but it’s understandable.”