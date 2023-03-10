It's not about being beautiful, be the hardest worker in the room - Julia Stuart to women

Sports presenter with SuperSports, Julia Stuart has detailed the importance of hard work and sacrifices in reaching one's goal.

Julia in an interview on Sports Check with GhanaWeb stated that the dream of every woman or young girl is valid and urged them to live up to expectations when given an opportunity. This she explained will pave way for other women in a male-dominated society.



"There is a 100 percent space, so much space for everyone to shine whether be it here in Ghana...we make a mistake thinking there's only one space...some people might be online, TV, radio, some may specialize in pitchside reporting, studio anchoring, some might be great in podcast. You just have to find what works for you and what you love," she admonished.



The seasoned studio anchor and pitchside reporter added that being a beautiful or nice-looking presenter is not enough adding that her best card has been a good work ethic.

"It doesn't matter the connections, how you get into a place. The only way you're going to stay and make a name for yourself is through your work ethic. I don't care about being the prettiest, the nicest, sounding the best clothes, I care about being the hardest worker in the room and that's what has gotten me to where I am," she told Paula Amma Broni on Sports Check.







