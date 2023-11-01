It’s not befitting of Shatta – Edem reacts to canceled Wolverhampton concert statement

Shatta Wale cancelled his show in Wolves over organisers inability to meet his luxurious lifestyle

Ghanaian rapper, Edem has described as unbefitting a statement by the management of Shatta Wale outlining a decision by the dancehall artiste to cancel his scheduled appearance in Wolverhampton this weekend.

In a statement dated Tuesday, October 31, 2023, the management of Shatta Wale said the artiste pulled out of the November 4, 2023, event due to the failure of the organisers to among other things ““meet the luxurious demands and requirements specified by Shatta Wale’s management.”



But reacting to the statement in an X post addressed to the manager of Shatta Wale, Sammy Flex, Edem emphasised that the content of the statement was odd.



“Yo @sammyflextv whoever write your press for no do so again. It’s not befitting for Shatta,” he wrote.



In a subsequent interview with Bryt TV, Edem explained that the statement contained unnecessary paragraphs which could have been rewritten to convey the same reason it sought to do.



“I am telling Sammy the right thing; you see that entire paragraph you read? That entire paragraph can also be written as ‘the organisers couldn’t meet our hospitality requirements.’ Case closed,” he explained.

Read the full statement by Shatta Wale’s management below









