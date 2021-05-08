It’s not fair to think men can cheat and women cannot – Man insists

Eustace Akwei was speaking on the Men's Lounge show

Educational Administrator, Sports Analyst and Master of Ceremony (MC), Eustace Akwei, says it is not fair to think or say that it is normal for men to cheat and wrong when women decide to do same.

In an interview with host, Nana Yaw Odame of eTV Ghana’s Men’s Lounge on another episode of the show, he stated that men have put upon themselves a false sense of entitlement which makes them feel that it is okay for them to have multiple partners.



However, “To be fairer to the women, I think it should be balanced because what is good for the goose is equally good for the gander”. Eustace said this after he disagreed that men are not to blame when they cheat sometimes because they cannot resist temptation.

“It’s not a level playing field if we feel we have the right to cheat and it’s wrong for women. I think it’s not fair. Previously, it was a notion that was upheld by our parents and forefathers that it’s okay to have multiple wives but we wouldn’t be happy if a woman should have four husbands. I’m sure that in a very minute tribe somewhere, it’s done but then it won’t feel right”, he said.



Per this analysis, Eustace concluded that if men think that it is no big deal if they have multiple partners or they cheat on their partners, then it should be normalized for women to do same.