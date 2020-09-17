Entertainment

It’s not funny anymore - Lydia Forson condemns Ghanaians for hailing Dr. UN as a hero

Outspoken Ghanaian actress and filmmaker, Lydia Forson finds it disturbing that Ghanaians are now hailing Kwame Owusu Fodjour aka Dr. UN after he scammed Ghanaian politicians and other A-list celebs in his infamous Global Humanitarian UN Award which was held on August 28, 2020.

Lydia Forson obviously cannot fathom why series of videos of Dr. UN being mobbed by some Ghanaians after he stepped out to some commercial locations in Accra have gone viral on the internet, just like his unprecedented stunt which made the likes of Sarkodie, D Black, Chairman Wontumi and the rest a laughing stock on the internet.



Taking to her favourite Facebook platform, the bubbly actress quoted: Ok.



"So it’s not funny anymore.



Why is this DR-UN being given platforms and hailed as some kind of hero, even if it’s just for laughs?



Do we understand the dangerous precedence we’re setting by enabling this type of behaviour?

Soon you’ll come and write epistles about poorly behaved children on here when there doesn’t seem to be any repercussions for poorly behaved adults.



Was it funny in the moment, yes and even I’m guilty of indulging, but you will do ah he will get his own tv show?



