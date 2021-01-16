It’s not good for gospel musicians to do collabos with secular ones – Music Producer

Ghanaian music producer, Morris Babyface

A renowned Ghanaian music producer, Marx Morris Twumasi, known in showbiz as Morris Babyface has said gospel musicians should not collaborate with secular musicians in making music or any show.

According to him, the two, gospel musicians and secular musicians, are far apart in terms of spirituality and that it can affect the music career of the former.



Morris said that the lyrics and messages being churned out to the public from gospel and secular musicians differ.



Morris Babyface who was speaking on Onua 95.1 FM weekend entertainment talk show told the host Christian Agyei Frimpong that, formally when he was not a believer of Christ, he didn’t see anything wrong with a gospel musician and a secular musician coming together to do a collaboration.

“But now that I have seen the truth, I can tell you it’s not right because what fellowship has light with darkness?”, he asked rhetorically



Though the producer said that he was a victim of that circumstance, a secular musician collaborating with gospel musicians, he said he personally will not advice any gospel artiste to feature any circular musician.