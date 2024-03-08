It’s not true - Dr. Likee on claims of ‘ignoring’ Kyekyeku

Dr. Likee denies abandoning Kyekyeku

Ghanaian actor and skit maker Ebenezer Akwasi Antwi, well known as Dr. Likee, has rebuffed claims of abandoning his colleague, Kyekyeku.

According to him, there is no iota of truth in reports purporting to suggest that he has ignored Kyekyeku and urged the general public to disregard such claims.



He explained that he has a lot of actors that he works with so the moment he does not relate too closely with someone does not mean there is an acrimony between them.



“This is a film school. The actors are a lot, so if someone claims I have ignored an individual, that is not true. There is no iota of truth in those claims. Kyekyeku is at another level, but that does not mean he has departed the Akabenezer family,” he said when speaking to journalists during the premiere of Kyekyeku’s 1957 movie.



Dr. Likee also admonished his colleagues in the movie industry to avoid doing things that would create confusion and disunity among them and show love towards one another.



“I will encourage us all to be supportive of one another so that the Ghana movie industry will thrive. We should be united and abhor anything that will breed controversy among us,” he advised.

The 1957 movie premiere by Kyekyeku took place on March 6, 2024, at an auditorium in Kumasi.



Dr. Likee and many other film stars in Kumawood were spotted at the event to support their colleague.



Watch the video below.





SB/OGB