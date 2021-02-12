It’s now challenging to be a gospel musician - Brother Sammy

Ghanaian Gospel musician, Brother Sammy has opened up on how challenging it is to be a Gospel musician.

The ‘Aduro Biaa Nka Dem’ composer said in an interview with GNA Entertainment that it is now challenging to be a Gospel music than in the past.



He mentioned the criticisms that Gospel musicians face nowadays.



“The reason gospel music did thrive in the past is that people did fear God but in recent times people don’t fear God. Most gospel musicians in recent times are often discouraged by some worldly people and are not strong enough to withstand criticisms especially with the advent of social media.

“Being gospel musician now is more challenging than the past because modern gospel music is confronted with lots of temptations ranging from the ungodly lifestyle by some believers and the desire to get material things because you are considered a star,’’ Brother Sammy stated.



Commenting on the lucrativeness of the Gospel music industry in Ghana, he said: “Being a gospel musician is not about the material things, you possess but praising your Maker through music. We cannot be like others who do circular music but win souls for Christ and not to think about making money out of music business.”



“Gospel musicians in modern times are still doing their best to keep up the spirit of worship through their songs as they spend more money on promotion regardless of whether they are able to recoup their investment or not,” Brother Sammy further stated.