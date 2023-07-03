‘It's only Satan who fights forever’ - Blakk Rasta addresses feud with Shatta Wale

Blakk Rasta sharres a hug with Shatta Wale

Renowned Reggae and Dancehall artiste, Blakk Rasta, recently shared a heartwarming account of how his feud with fellow musician Shatta Wale came to a resolution during his Kuchoko Roots Festival.

In an appearance on the United Showbiz show, Blakk Rasta opened up about the surprising turn of events and the memorable reconciliation that took place, finally bringing an end to their longstanding conflict.



Blakk Rasta expressed that only Satan would hold a grudge for an extended period without considering resolving it.



Reflecting on the turnaround in his relationship with Shatta Wale, he stated, "It's only Satan who fights forever, you know. Shatta Wale came up, and we had a nice time."



Blakk Rasta recounted how Shatta Wale initially showed his support for the Kuchoko Roots Festival through a tweet, which caught him off guard.



"You know he tweeted, 'We have to go and support Kuchoko Roots Festival,' and I thought it was one of his antics, but on the day he came," Blakk Rasta revealed.

During the festival, Shatta Wale surprised everyone with his live band performance and took the opportunity to address the audience.



Blakk Rasta mentioned that Shatta Wale acknowledged his past mistakes and declared himself a reformed prodigal son.



"He did the live band thing and all that, and he said so many things to me. When he came, he said he has been a prodigal son, so he has come home," shared Blakk Rasta, alluding to Shatta Wale's sincere intent to mend their broken ties.



Blakk Rasta further recounted the heartening moment by saying, "He wanted to come with his father, who was a very big fan of Blakk Rasta and all that. In fact, he has shown love."



Describing the festival itself, Blakk Rasta expressed that it was a truly memorable occasion. With an impressive lineup of 20 live bands, the event also showcased the rich Ghanaian culture by offering delectable treats such as Koko (porridge), koose, Kurikuri, maasa, and vidian kebab, all provided to attendees free of charge.

ADA/BB





