1
Menu
Entertainment

‘It's only Satan who fights forever’ - Blakk Rasta addresses feud with Shatta Wale

Shatta Wale And Blakk Rasta Hug Blakk Rasta sharres a hug with Shatta Wale

Mon, 3 Jul 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Renowned Reggae and Dancehall artiste, Blakk Rasta, recently shared a heartwarming account of how his feud with fellow musician Shatta Wale came to a resolution during his Kuchoko Roots Festival.

In an appearance on the United Showbiz show, Blakk Rasta opened up about the surprising turn of events and the memorable reconciliation that took place, finally bringing an end to their longstanding conflict.

Blakk Rasta expressed that only Satan would hold a grudge for an extended period without considering resolving it.

Reflecting on the turnaround in his relationship with Shatta Wale, he stated, "It's only Satan who fights forever, you know. Shatta Wale came up, and we had a nice time."

Blakk Rasta recounted how Shatta Wale initially showed his support for the Kuchoko Roots Festival through a tweet, which caught him off guard.

"You know he tweeted, 'We have to go and support Kuchoko Roots Festival,' and I thought it was one of his antics, but on the day he came," Blakk Rasta revealed.

During the festival, Shatta Wale surprised everyone with his live band performance and took the opportunity to address the audience.

Blakk Rasta mentioned that Shatta Wale acknowledged his past mistakes and declared himself a reformed prodigal son.

"He did the live band thing and all that, and he said so many things to me. When he came, he said he has been a prodigal son, so he has come home," shared Blakk Rasta, alluding to Shatta Wale's sincere intent to mend their broken ties.

Blakk Rasta further recounted the heartening moment by saying, "He wanted to come with his father, who was a very big fan of Blakk Rasta and all that. In fact, he has shown love."

Describing the festival itself, Blakk Rasta expressed that it was a truly memorable occasion. With an impressive lineup of 20 live bands, the event also showcased the rich Ghanaian culture by offering delectable treats such as Koko (porridge), koose, Kurikuri, maasa, and vidian kebab, all provided to attendees free of charge.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by ???????????? ???????????????????? (@utvghana)



ADA/BB

You can also watch the latest episodes of E-Forum below.



Watch the latest episode of Talkertainment on GhanaWeb TV here:



Watch the latest episode of Nkommo Wo Ho on GhanaWeb TV here:



Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Serial caller arrested for praying for by-election in Odotobri speaks
Ban Akufo-Addo, Bawumia from speaking at future rallies - Solomon Owusu
I advised my husband several times to resign as VP- Matilda Amissah-Arthur
NPP MP ‘wrestles’ NDC MP on TV
Reactions as Ken Agyapong giving Adwoa Safo a 'fat' envelope pops up
500 soldiers deployed in addition to police to Assin North - NDC MP alleges
Assin North goes to the polls today
Owusu Bempah slams ‘ungrateful’ Victor Kusi Boateng
Maadwoa’s friend slam critics at her funeral
Assin North by-election: NPP leads NDC by 1.1% - Poll
Related Articles: