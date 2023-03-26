It’s only my wife who calls me Lawrence – BullGod

Artiste manager, Bullgod

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Bullhaus Entertainment, Lawrence Nana Asiamah Hanson, popularly known in Ghanaian showbiz circles as Bullgod, has hinted that only his wife calls him by his first name (Lawrence).

“Immediately I hear my wife calling out 'Lawrence! Lawrence! Lawrence!!!' Then I know say problem dey.” Bullgod told Kafui Dey, on GTV Breakfast Show.



Speaking on the Scoop, a segment on the Breakfast Show, Nana Asiamah Hanson explained that he has known his wife for over 20 years, so I know when she is in a bad or good mood.



When the host of the show asked him how he (Bullgod) is able to handle issues with his wife he answered in the affirmative saying “I have known her for over 20 so she is not a stranger to me and so when she raises an issue and I feel she is justified, I apologise and we move on but if I know I’m not, I argue my case out.”

As two different people living together ,there will be issues or problems but we have to find a way to address them and move on, he said.



“I am in till death do us apart, so we all we dey. The problem, deeei we for live with it” the CEO of Bullhaus Entertainment, who doubles as entertainment pundit maintained.