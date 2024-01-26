It's possible to break into foreign markets if an artiste is intentional enough - Don Dee

Don Dee is the CEO of GMA-UK

CEO of Ghana Music Awards US (GMA-US), Dennis Boafo, also known as Don Dee, has shot down claims that Ghanaian musicians do not get the same level of promotion overseas as their counterparts.

Speaking in an interview with Hitz FM, Don Dee said that he and other event organizers have been using various platforms, such as local radio and TV stations, to commercialise their events and showcase Ghanaian music to the US audience.



He further asserted that he has been able to secure slots for Ghanaian artistes on mainstream radio stations, including Sarkodie.



“We promote our events on TV. So, we promote our events on the radio. I don't think we have any issues with promotions. That is why an artiste will come from Ghana and they will get a slot on mainstream radio,” he said.



He asserted that many artistes can become mainstream in foreign markets if they are intentional and motivated enough to.



According to him, although some difficulties would be faced when entering certain markets, it is doable if the motivation is high enough.

“If you intentionally say, you know what? This is what I'm going to do, and you put together a team to raise funds to do this, I think you should be able to do it.



"I mean, there are challenges. It's hard to enter certain markets that you have not tried before. I'm not going to say it's not hard, but it's doable. If others are doing it, why not? We can also do it,” he claimed.



ID/SARA



