0
Menu
Entertainment

It's ridiculous for anyone to suggest that I’m having an affair with Dave Joy – Aya

Perpetual Didier 101.jpeg Perpetual Didier, a gospel musician

Tue, 27 Jun 2023 Source: rainbowradioonline.com

Perpetual Didier, a gospel musician who prefers to be known as Aya, has dismissed claims that she is having an affair with her new manager, Dave Joy, as ridiculous.

In an interview with Sokoohemaa Kukua on Rainbow Radio 87.5fm, she stated that such claims are false and that those who make them are only speculating.

Aya stated that her relationship with the new manager is strictly professional and that there is no romance between them, as previously speculated.

Working with Dave Joy requires humility, determination, hard work, and discipline, according to her.

"He is a perfectionist who only works with professionals who are humble, disciplined, and determined.” I’ve been in the industry for 13 years and can attest that he is a professional who understands what it takes to make things right.”

"What we have is purely professional, and we are not dating. He is my brother, not my romantic partner. Ignore the rumours. Our relationship is more than just dating. He oversees the Aya brand. So look for me whenever you see Dave Joy. In the studios, I occasionally cook. So let them talk.”

Source: rainbowradioonline.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Assin North by-election: NPP leads NDC by 1.1% - Poll
Mahama leads NDC's final rally; Duffuor, Haruna, Sam George deployed
Akufo-Addo meets Akua Donkor at NPP rally in Assin North
Akufo-Addo slams Mahama over attack on Judiciary
Granting Gyakye Quayson's prayer would be 'discriminatory'- Dame to court
Court of Appeal exonerates judge dismissed over Anas' judicial exposé
Ablekuma bullion van attack: Security policy expert blames police high command
Ablekuma bullion van attack: What we know so far
Two Ghanaian students in the US die in a car crash
How Gyakye Quayson 'saluted' Tsikata after major ruling by High Court
Related Articles: