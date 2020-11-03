It's unfair to call Salma Mumin a 'prostitute' - Arnold Asamoah-Baidoo

Actress Salma Mumin

Entertainment analyst, Arnold Asamoah-Baidoo has expressed disagreement with people calling actress Salma Mumin a prostitute because she reveals her curvy body on social media.

Salma Mumin has recently come under intense heat from social media users as some say she is a prostitute because they see her behavior to be similitude with the character of prostitutes.



Speaking to the issue, movie producer Socrate Safo was of a view that Salma Mumin is to blame because she has been publicly displaying images of her naked self.



Salma Mumin, in one of her old pictures on Instagram, is spotted in a bath tub with watermelons spread around her and displaying her body in a sensual manner.



To Socrate, the actress has been tagged a prostitute due to some of these things she does.

“You’re a beautiful lady and there are a lot of decent young men out there who are after you. When they see your nice beautiful curves and how beautiful you look and how industrious you are... but if you involve yourself with those things like the watermelon pictures and showing your naked buttocks, those private things, people feel you’re selling yourself because that’s what the prostitutes now do... that is how the prostitutes advertise themselves," he advised the actress.



Addressing the issue, Arnold dissented to the comments by Socrate Safo.



To him, it is unfair for any person to call Salam Mumin a prostitute just because she goes nude in her photoshoots.



“Nude doesn’t mean you’re stuck naked. If you show a bit of flesh, it is still nude. So, if an actress, a celeb takes that photoshoot, how do you classify it that because she has done that photoshoot, it means she is a prostitute or somebody will brand her as a prostitute? That’s totally unfair," he asserted on Peace FM’s 'Entertainment Review', Saturday.