It's 'unfortunate' the church regards, honours secular jobs except the musician's - Kaywa

Sound engineer, Kaywa

Renowned Ghanaian sound engineer Kaywa, born David Kwadwo Kyei, has decried the double standards the church employs in dealing with members of secular occupations.

The Highly Spiritual founder called it unfortunate how the church recognises and honours secular professions in medicine and law but frowns on the work of musicians who create and perform secular music.



He was speaking on Takoradi-based Connect FM.



"You are not accepted in the church if you make secular music, but if you have a secular job like the doctor, you are given a front [row] to sit in church," Kaywa cited.



"A lawyer can defend a thief in court and he will be accepted in the church. But if you record love songs as a musician, the church is against it. It’s unfortunate,” he bemoaned.



“I always say this, I can compare my job to that of a doctor, a politician or a lawyer," he argued.



The star record producer is also a pastor. He was asked if his work in both fields do not conflict.

"I don’t call where I find myself a challenge," he answered.



He also explained that helping musicians succeed in their careers is not a sin, adding that he often creates music and gives music direction pro bono.



"I do a lot for free because of my passion for the job. Sometimes I find someone who is good and I want to help. I like to contribute to people’s success. I don’t think about the money,” he revealed.



The Highly Spiritual record company founder argued that: “All these are religious practices."



Kaywa has produced hits and classics for Gospel star Diana Hamilton, Highlife star Daasebre Gyamenah, Hiplife stars Castro, Buk Bak and Sarkodie, and Highly Spiritual signees Mr Drew, Krymi and the former artiste Kurl Songx.