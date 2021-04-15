It’s very easy to make music now compared to the olden days - A.B Crentsil

Veteran Highlife singer, A.B Crentsil

Veteran HighLife songwriter, composer, singer and performer, Alfred Benjamin Crentsil, with more than five decades music experience has said that, doing music now is extremely easier compared to his days.

Speaking in an exciting interview Roman Fada on Atinka FM, he said because of technological advancement, music production and the business aspect has made music production easier.



Throwing more light on how songs were produced in the early days, AB Crentsil indicated that although tough, much effort was put into make music indicating that it's the reason many old songs are of high standard and timeless.

The renowned musician added that distribution has "become extremely cheaper and easier because now there are more platforms where musicians can plug-in their songs and get a lot of money to live better lives and also invest more in their career."



This, he said, was one of the biggest challenges of musicians in the early stages of Ghana music. But now today's musicians are encouraged to keep the focus and work more because they they know that at least they can get some good money on the internet.