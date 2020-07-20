Entertainment

It’s wrong for McBrown to open social media account for her child – Radio presenter

Radio presenter, Mike 2 has spoken against Nana Ama McBrown's actions

Popular Ghanaian radio presenter, Michael Boateng, well known as Mike 2, has spoken against how Nana Ama McBrown is treating her daughter, Baby Maxin.

In a post sighted by Zionfelix.net, the Adom FM presenter said it is not right for the celebrated actress and television presenter to create a social media page for Maxin Mawusi Mensah who is just a year old.



He added that McBrown’s decision to agree and sign an ambassadorial deal on the baby’s behalf is also not right.



Mike 2 wrote on Facebook: “Madam Gender eeiiii point it right to McBrown that it is not right to open a social page for a girl of one year and also signing a one year girl as an ambassador….”



Mike 2 further stated that the Children’s Act of Ghana is against McBrown’s actions.

Currently, Maxin’s social media accounts are being managed by her mother, Nana Ama.



One-year-old Maxin was unveiled as an ambassador for Amalena Children’s Haven in Accra about two months ago.



Speaking with Zion Felix after the unveiling, Nana Ama Mcbrown said her daughter being an ambassador at such a tender age is the plans of God.



Apart from her deal with Amalena, Nana Ama revealed a lot of other deals are in the pipeline and if the product is something that would help babies; they will accept such deals after they are done with their checks.

