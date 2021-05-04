It’s wrong for event organizers to request for 'free show' from Gospel musicians - Hannah Marfo

Hannah Marfo has been in the music business for over 27 years

Renowned Gospel musician and songwriter, Hannah Marfo, says gospel musicians deserve to be paid after shows just like their colleagues in the secular music industry.

The “Papa Muo Bone Muo” hitmaker hinted that more often than not, event organizers find it difficult to pay Gospel musicians after events and Church programs.



Hannah Marfo recounted a Church programme she attended in Teshie where she had to pay her vocalists and bandsmen from her own pocket as the organizers of the show failed to pay her for her services.



She revealed that the event organizers usually quote Matthew 10:8 (Heal the sick, raise the dead, cleanse those who have leprosy, drive out demons. Freely you have received; freely give as their reason for not paying gospel acts.



Hannah Marfo, who made these comments in an interview with Kaakyire Ofori Ayim on Atinka FM’s AM Drive, said although she is a Christian and strongly believes in God-given gifts, music has never been part of the talent God asked us to give for free in Mathew 10:8.

“It’s sad when organizers quote “Heal the sick, raise the dead, cleanse those who have leprosy, drive out demons. Freely you have received; freely give as written in Mathew 10;8 and insinuate that music is a God-given talent and so just like the scripture has mentioned, you need to give it for free. Meanwhile, Music was not mentioned in there”, Hannah Marfo added.



Hannah Marfo who has been in the music business for over 27 years says she is not retiring anytime soon.



She has hit songs like Meda W’ase, Nyame Ye Nyame, Anigyie, Yesu Nti, Dabenda, “Papa Muo Bone Muo”, “Akristofoo Adooso” among others.