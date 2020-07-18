Tabloid News

It's wrong to be eating turkey, beef, chicken while your parents starve – Bishop Oyedepo

Bishop David Oyedepo of the Living Faith Church

Bishop David Oyedepo of the Living Faith church has condemned those who enjoy good and delicious meals while their parents starve.

In a post shared on Instagram moments ago, the Man of God Bishop Oyedepo wrote “It is your job to honour your parents. You can’t change them; it is too late! When you stop honouring them, God says, “I will dishonour you.” You cannot be eating turkey, beef, chicken, fish and all kinds of delicious meals, while your parents are out there virtually starving!”



Kemi Filani News recalls that the Man of God, Bishop Oyedepo caused an uproar yesterday after he said “anyone who doesn’t pay tithe is “under a financial curse” and can never prosper.”

The Living Faith founder tweeted: “Tithing is an inescapable covenant obligation. Prosperity not just wealth is impossible without tithing, because when you’re not paying your tithe, you’re under a financial curse. #Tithe #Breakinglimits.”





