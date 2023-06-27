'It shall be well with my family' - 2face prays

Veteran Nigerian singer, Innocent Idibia, popularly known as' 2Baba'

Popular veteran singer Innocent Idibia, widely known as 2baba, has said some prayers for his family.

The father of seven and husband of actress Annie Idibia shared his prayer request on his Instagram page on June 27, 2023.



2Baba, who has been caught in constant controversies with his wife and 'baby mamas' has affirmed that everything would be okay for his family.



He also offered prayers to Nigeria as well as the families of his fans and supporters.



“It shall be well with my family, your family, and Naija”.



The prayers 2baba offers for his family are not new as he did same in 2022.

See reactions to his pots below



sniperarchitect: "Una still dey pray for Nigeria?"



iam_kingjosh007: "The land is Green and it's time to manifest what the country's really capable of. They've CR-V robbing us our national fortune for too long. But thank God the chain has been broken. Can't wait to see Nigeria have the best economy in Africa again. God bless Nigeria"



supernickky_musik: "Amen so shall it be idáán"



adetonaaharmedy: "Amin 2baba"

rickyyy_official: "@official2baba it's all love"



