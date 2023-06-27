0
Menu
Entertainment

'It shall be well with my family' - 2face prays

2face Idibia Dr6y.png Veteran Nigerian singer, Innocent Idibia, popularly known as' 2Baba'

Tue, 27 Jun 2023 Source: mynigeria.com

Popular veteran singer Innocent Idibia, widely known as 2baba, has said some prayers for his family.

The father of seven and husband of actress Annie Idibia shared his prayer request on his Instagram page on June 27, 2023.

2Baba, who has been caught in constant controversies with his wife and 'baby mamas' has affirmed that everything would be okay for his family.

He also offered prayers to Nigeria as well as the families of his fans and supporters.

“It shall be well with my family, your family, and Naija”.

The prayers 2baba offers for his family are not new as he did same in 2022.

See reactions to his pots below

sniperarchitect: "Una still dey pray for Nigeria?"

iam_kingjosh007: "The land is Green and it's time to manifest what the country's really capable of. They've CR-V robbing us our national fortune for too long. But thank God the chain has been broken. Can't wait to see Nigeria have the best economy in Africa again. God bless Nigeria"

supernickky_musik: "Amen so shall it be idáán"

adetonaaharmedy: "Amin 2baba"

rickyyy_official: "@official2baba it's all love"

View this post on Instagram:

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Innocent Idibia MON (@official2baba)

Source: mynigeria.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
500 soldiers deployed in addition to police to Assin North - NDC MP alleges
Assin North goes to the polls today
Owusu Bempah slams ‘ungrateful’ Victor Kusi Boateng
Maadwoa’s friend slam critics at her funeral
Assin North by-election: NPP leads NDC by 1.1% - Poll
Mahama leads NDC's final rally; Duffuor, Haruna, Sam George deployed
Akufo-Addo meets Akua Donkor at NPP rally in Assin North
Akufo-Addo slams Mahama over attack on Judiciary
Granting Gyakye Quayson's prayer would be 'discriminatory'- Dame to court
Court of Appeal exonerates judge dismissed over Anas' judicial exposé