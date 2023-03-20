It shall never be well with the enemies of Nigeria - Kenneth Okonkwo

Veteran Nigerian actor Kenneth Okonkwo

Veteran Nigerian actor Kenneth Okonkwo, one of the spokespersons for Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), has said that the enemies of Nigeria would never be at peace.

The actor asserts that no one who promised Nigeria falsehoods during the election can ever experience peace.



"It shall never be well with the enemies of Nigeria, no matter how highly placed they are," he wrote in a message uploaded on his official Twitter account on March 19, 2023.



"Whoever made any promise to Nigerians in deceit will never see any good thing forever. In God we trust,” he wrote.



In response to a video showing political thugs stopping an unnamed voter from voting, he made the statement.



The veteran actor’s statement comes after Simi, one of Nigeria's most beloved musicians, recently took to social media to express her disappointment in some individuals who had supported certain political parties during the 2023 polls.

Simi, whose real name is Simisola Bolatito Kosoko, stated that the election had opened her eyes to the true nature of some people.



While acknowledging that it was acceptable for people to support any political party of their choice, Simi said she was taken aback by the way some individuals could overlook the evil in others and still support them.



She called out those who continue to support corrupt politicians, stating that their actions are not brave, courageous, or strong, but rather ignorant and proud.





