It took 7 years for Ghanaians to know me - Clemento Suarez

Clement Ashiteye popularly known as Clemento Suarez

Stage actor and comic actor, Clement Ashiteye popularly known as Clemento Suarez has said even though he was well known as a comedian by some university students in 2011, it took him about 7 to 9 years for him to be a household name in Ghana.

Speaking in an interview on the Delay Show, monitored by GhanaWeb, he adds that even though he is well known now, he still does not see himself as one of the top three until he is rated by Ghanaians as number one.



“My fame started from 2011 but it was just a sector that knew me which was the University students but for the general public and others it took time from 2011 to somewhere 2018, 2019 and 2020 that when I became more famous,” He told Delay.11

Clemento Suarez of ‘Kejetia vs Makola’ TV series fame also tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend identified only as Sylvia on October 24 at a private ceremony attended by family and close friends.



