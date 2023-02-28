1
'It was a huge win' - Mercy Johnson celebrates as husband wins reps seat in Edo State

Mercy Johnson 640x431 Nigerian actress, Mercy Johnson and her husband

Tue, 28 Feb 2023 Source: mynigeria.com

Nollywood actress, Mercy Johnson Okojie, has expressed excitement after her husband Prince Okojie emerged as the winner of the parliamentary elections held in the Esan North-East/Esan South-East federal constituency.

The actress took to her Instagram page to congratulate her husband saying 'it was a huge win adding the people of aggbazilo have spoken."

Mercy Johnson stated that the husband will always lead right and the people will forever trust and stand by him.

The mother of four also lauded the Ojuromi of Uromi Kingdom, HRM Anslem Edenojie for the support he rendered his husband.

Congratulations to @princeodiokojie ….it was a huge win and The people of agbazilo have spoken….You will always Lead right and the people will trust and always stand by you.

The youths, women and men stood strongly behind him…Agbazilo bha Obulu oooo❤️????

Our special gratitude to “The Ojuromi Of Uromi Kingdom”

HRM Anslem Edenojie

Congratulatory messages that poured in for him

estherene: "Congratulations sis"

realwarripikin: "Wow Beautiful Congratulations"

babarex0: "Big congratulations"

ucheelendu: "This one too sweet me ooooooo... congratulations my honourable Inlaw...well deserved ... we won"

ayabaoduoye: "A very big congratulations"

Source: mynigeria.com
