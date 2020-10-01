It was a prank to expose my enemies – DKB makes u-turn

Popular Ghanaian comedian, Derrick Kobina Bonney aka DKB

Popular Ghanaian comedian, Derrick Kobina Bonney, otherwise known as DKB, has made a u-turn on his decision to quit comedy.

Some hours ago, DKB took to his Twitter page to announce his readiness to retire from comedy due to hatred and disrespect.



He explained that his mental well-being was important to him—hence his decision to call it a quit.



After his post was widely reported by entertainment websites in the country, DKB has revealed in a new post that his earlier post was just a prank to expose his enemies.

He wrote on Instagram: “Once in a while, you do a prank to expose your enemies. He really thought I was retiring, see the amount of hatred this blogger had harboured for me. I deliberately covered their website so they don’t get free promo.



“Imagine such a fool will call you for an interview and you will waste fuel to honour it, little do you know that he is a dreaded enemy.”



