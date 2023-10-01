'It was all for hype’ – A Plus jabs Wendy Shay over claims that her accident was a spiritual attack

Kwame Asare Obeng also known as 'A Plus'

Popular Ghanaian musician, Wendy Shay, recently stated that her recent fatal accident was orchestrated spiritually.

The accident resulted in injuries including a nasal bone fracture and facial inflammation.



What made Wendy Shay’s accident more intriguing was her recent assertion that it was not a mere accident but a deliberate spiritual attack, orchestrated by individuals who aimed at shifting the blame onto her manager, Bullet.



During an interview with Andy Dosty, Wendy Shay said, “Those who wanted to kill me, they know themselves, and they’re trying to put it on Bullet. It wasn’t Bullet. It wasn’t a normal attack. What I can say is that they know themselves, but I am not going to mention their names. But they can never kill me.”



However, reacting to the above assertion during a discussion on UTV’s United Showbiz, Kwame A Plus disagreed with the assertion.

He commended Wendy Shay and her manager, Bullet, for their efforts in generating discussions and keeping the musician in the spotlight amidst the accident’s aftermath.



"We cannot say it is spiritual. It is all for the hype. First Bullet said he would be flying her to Germany for treatment. Now they are saying that it is spiritual. They know what they are doing. It's called a stunt and they are doing it well," he avered.



