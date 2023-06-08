'It was more than having an orgasm' - SKYWOLF on acting alongside Adjetey Annang

SKYWOLF on stage with Adjetey Annang

Xorlali Ofori-Parku, known by his stage name SKYWOLF has shared his exhilaration after having the opportunity to act alongside superstar Adjetey Anang, also known as Pushaa.

”The feeling is difficult to describe. But I think it has been a built-up joy that feels more fulfilling than an orgasm feel, hahaha,” SKYWOLF said.



Currently a final year Theatre Arts student at the University of Ghana, SKYWOLF couldn't contain his joy as he reflected on the "priceless opportunity" of working with the renowned actor in two separate productions.



Passionate about pursuing careers in acting and music, SKYWOLF, who can be found on Instagram as @skywolfgh and on Facebook as Skywolf Ofori Xorlali, expressed his deep desire to establish himself in these artistic domains.



It comes as no surprise that he has already appeared as an extra in a few series produced by Farmhouse Production, including 'Serwaa,' 'To Have and To Hold,' and 'RSM.' Additionally, he featured in the 2022 World Cup advert for the Ghana Blackstars team by KGL.



SKYWOLF extended his gratitude to Isaac Kofi Arthur, a multi-talented writer, director, model, and acting coach, for providing him with these opportunities, mentioning his previous involvement in four unreleased movies before their collaboration.



The first play in which @skywolfgh shared the stage with Adjetey Anang was titled "ENTANGLEMENT," directed by Eyram Evans Adorkor of Kritik Productions, and staged in August of the previous year. The second performance, "THE CROWS," recently took place at the University of Ghana ETS Drama Studio on May 27th and 28th, 2023, drawing massive attendance and selling out both shows.

This play, written by the late Bill Okyere Marshall, delves into the intricate theme of betrayal as the wife of a Reverend becomes pregnant by her husband's best friend during his seven-year exile.



The drama unfolds with the intermingling of melodies and explores the wife's strained relationship with her son, contrasted with the surprising comfort and support from her mother-in-law upon the Reverend's return.



In a rare occurrence in the theater space, Director Eyram Evans Adorkor collaborated with Adjetey Anang to produce and direct "THE CROWS" as a special performance dedicated to honoring the late Ghanaian playwright, Bill Okyere Marshall.



SKYWOLF expressed his profound gratitude to Director Eyram Evans Adorkor for providing him with these significant opportunities, considering them to be his most notable stage performances, where he had the privilege of sharing the stage with the esteemed Adjetey Anang.



Bill Marshall, who hailed from Akwapem Mampong in the Eastern Region of Ghana, served as the Director of NAFTI (National Film and Television Institute) for 12 years. He left this world on June 2nd, 2021, leaving behind a rich legacy in Ghana's dramatic landscape. May his dramatic soul Rest In Peace.



