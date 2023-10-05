It was my dream to see students from Ziope Senior High School flourish in the creative arts sector - Chief One

Chief One

Musician Chief One has revealed that his aspiration during his time at Ziope Senior High School was to witness fellow students excel in the creative arts industry.

Speaking on Evibes with Becky, Chief One, who also held the position of entertainment prefect, shared that his primary goal during his secondary school days was to make his school known and to see his peers succeed in the field of creative arts.



“My aim was to let people hear of my school. I represent my school during interactions for rap battles. I project the school with the badge and everything, perform and also pull crowd. The dream was to see people in this school (Ziope Senior High School) making it in the creative industry.”



Michael Ivan Nyagamagu, known in showbiz as Chief One, is a Ghanaian Hiphop/HipLife artiste hailing from the Volta Region.

The artiste is next in line to feature on E Vibes, where he will take fans on a journey through his rise to stardom.



The E Vibes show aims to rekindle memories by delving into the interviewees’ journeys and their experiences on their way to the top, with the hope that their unique stories will shape the younger generation.