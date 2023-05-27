It was not God who created Nana Akufo-Addo; it must be Lucifer - Blakk Rasta

Ghanaians ace broadcaster, Blakk Rasta

Renowned radio personality and reggae artist, Blakk Rasta, has made headlines with his scathing remarks about President Nana Akufo-Addo, whom he referred to as 'useless' and even compared to the devil.

Blakk Rasta, known for his outspoken nature, did not shy away from expressing his thoughts during his show on 3FM.



Speaking candidly about the current state of affairs in the country, he left no room for ambiguity.



"I am telling you. If the devil can create anything at all, then that is this president. I will never understand that it was God who created Nana Akufo-Addo; it must be Lucifer," he boldly asserted.



In addition to his criticism of the president, Blakk Rasta also expressed concerns about the government's plans to seek further borrowing from the capital market.



He voiced his reservations, stating, "Is gearing up to run back to the capital market to start borrowing. Sometimes I wish I could say some things on the radio but for the sake of decency and for the fact that we are supposed to be responsible adults."



Known for his philosophical reflections, Blakk Rasta pondered on his journey of ageing.

"In the days when I was 18, I would have said some things, but grey has started dancing on my beard and my mustache. It is a sign that very soon we shall return to our maker, and we shall be accountable for the life he loans us on earth," he mused.



Blakk Rasta's criticism of the government and President Nana Akufo-Addo has sparked intense debate among the public.



Supporters of the president argue that his policies and initiatives have positively impacted the country's development.



On the other hand, critics resonate with Blakk Rasta's viewpoint, highlighting concerns such as economic stability, governance, and social justice.



While some applaud Blakk Rasta's boldness, viewing his words as a reflection of the frustrations experienced by many citizens who feel unheard, others have criticized his statements as disrespectful and lacking supporting evidence for his claims.









