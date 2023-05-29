It was unfortunate to find people sexualising my outfit - Kwabena Kwabena

Ghanaian musician, Kwabena Kwabena

Ghanaian musician, Kwabena Kwabena, has addressed the criticisms and attacks he faced for wearing an outfit that some claimed was traditionally associated with women.

In response to the controversy in an interview with Zionfelix, Kwabena Kwabena opened up about the inspiration behind his outfit and expressed his disappointment at the misinterpretation and unnecessary insults he received.



He cited influential figures from both pop culture and Ghanaian music history as sources of inspiration for his bold fashion choices.



"Why that outfit? Let me start with the inspiration. The inspiration started when I started watching James Brown and James Hendricks in the 70s and pop culture," Kwabena Kwabena explained, highlighting the iconic fashion statements of these influential musicians.



The musician further drew attention to Ghanaian legends like Senior Eddie Donkor and Obuoba J.A. Adofo, who used their attire to create a striking and memorable presence.



He emphasized that their fashion choices were intended to captivate and leave a lasting impression, reflecting the genre of music they were associated with.

"It was very unfortunate to find people sexualizing it. That was very unfortunate. Sorry to say, but if you don't have knowledge about something, don't insult people. I am not saying don't share your thoughts or if you have a problem about something don't talk about it but don't insult," Kwabena Kwabena expressed, addressing the criticisms he faced.



He stressed the need to foster a society that embraces diversity and refrains from spreading negativity through insults.



Kwabena Kwabena urged individuals to engage in respectful dialogue and share their thoughts without resorting to hurtful attacks.



"We don't need to encourage a society that insults people. Sorry to say, but you don't know me, but then if I was a member of your family, you would have been happy," Kwabena Kwabena stated.



The musician also highlighted the significance of the red carpet as a platform for making statements and creating eye-catching looks.

He emphasized that he intended to spark conversations and challenge conventional norms, encouraging others to embrace their individuality and express themselves freely.



"It is a red carpet; it is a moment for statement. It's a moment when you put on an outfit that will spark the eyes of people."



