'It was worth the wait' - Diana Hamilton on her children

Diana Antwi Hamilton

Diana Antwi Hamilton, who is a Ghanaian gospel musician and nurse with several awards to her name, has opened up about her personal life experiences concerning her childbirth journey, stating that her delay in conceiving was worth the wait and the names of her children are gifts from God.

She made this revelation on GTV’s Breakfast Show during the scoop with Kafui Dey.



In some parts of the world, women are always blamed for not being able to conceive and are mostly taken through so much torture whilst others end up calling them names, but one thing is for sure: it is God who controls a woman’s womb. For someone like Diana Hamilton, who had to wait for almost six years to get her first child, she said, “it was worth the wait, Kafui and I am just grateful to God”.

She added, “nobody from my family questioned my child birth except Grandpa, who called me to his room and asked if it was on purpose or because it’s just not coming, and I told Grandpa it’s just not coming, then he prayed for me.”



She added that one thing nobody has control over is childbearing, and according to her, it is insensitive to question women who are faced with childbirth challenges, and urged people to “pray for them”.