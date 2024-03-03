It wasn’t easy but God did – Jay Bahd outdoors his new Range Rover

Jay Bahd stepping out of his Range Rover

Ghanaian hip hop rapper, Jay Bahd has taken to social media to outdoor his newly acquired Range Rover.

In an X post dated March 1, 2024, the Asakaa rapper shared a video of himself stepping out of his white, unregistered Range Rover vehicle.



In a caption accompanying his post, Jay Bahd said the motive for sharing the video is not to show off but to serve as motivation to others.



“I'm not posting this to flex anyone I am posting this to motivate y’all that you can do it if I can. It wasn’t easy where we came from but God did. Never lose hope if you are an independent artist you can achieve great things if you stay solid to the grind and anytime you feel like giving up remember Jay Bahd made it independently; I am a living proof,” he wrote.

Jay Bahd whose real name is Jackson Kwadwo Bawuah is a Kumasi-based hip-hop and drill artiste who plays a team lead in the Kumerica-asakaa drill movement.





Am not posting this to flex anyone am posting this to motivate y’all that you can do it if I can ,wasn’t easy where we came from but God did????????never lose hope if you are an independent artist you can achieve great things if you stay solid to the grind and anytime you feel like… pic.twitter.com/h9QKFXlDKr — Return Of Okomfo Anokye???? (@JayBahd1) March 1, 2024

GA/EK